Actress Jiah Khan. Image Credit: IANS

Late actress Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has condoled the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and slammed Bollywood for its bullying culture.

She also recalled the time when superstar Salman Khan tried to sabotage the investigation of her daughter’s suicide in 2015 and protected budding actor Sooraj Pancholi who was reportedly dating Jiah at the time of her suicide.

Jiah Khan and Sooraj Pancholi.

“What happened with Sushant has reminded me of 2015 when I went to meet CBI officer who had called me down from London. He said please come, we have found some incriminating evidence. I land up over there and he says, ‘Oh, by the way, Salman Khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him, don’t touch him. So what can we do, madam?’ He was annoyed, he looked frustrated,” Rabia said in interview with entertainment web portal Spotboye.

“My condolences to Sushant Singh’s family. It is very heartbreaking, it is not a joke. Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying. I have to say bullying is also kind of killing somebody,” she added.

Salman Khan. Image Credit: IANS

Rabia continued: “If this is what is going to happen that you are going to pressurise and use your money and power to sabotage deaths and investigations, then I don’t know where we citizens can go to.”

Jiah committed suicide at her residence in Mumbai in 2013. She was 25. Her alleged boyfriend Sooraj was charged with a case of abetment to Jiah’s suicide.

Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was known for films like ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. He is survived by his father and four elder sisters.