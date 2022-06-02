A slew of Bollywood personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik among many others were seen bidding an emotional goodbye to late singer KK, who was cremated in Versova, Mumbai, on Thursday.
Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Rekha Bhardwaj were also seen at the cremation ground, apart from KK’s wife Jyoti, their son Nakul and relatives. The last rites for singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, began at the Versova Hindu Crematorium on Thursday afternoon and were performed by his son.
KK died in Kolkata late on the night of May 31. He was 53. He was in the city to perform at a concert in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.
KK felt sick while he was performing and after returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.
Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.
Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.