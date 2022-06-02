Copy of 20220601033L-1654170089046
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Image Credit: ANI

A slew of Bollywood personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik among many others were seen bidding an emotional goodbye to late singer KK, who was cremated in Versova, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Rekha Bhardwaj were also seen at the cremation ground, apart from KK’s wife Jyoti, their son Nakul and relatives. The last rites for singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, began at the Versova Hindu Crematorium on Thursday afternoon and were performed by his son.

The mortal remains of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, being taken for the last rites at Versova in Mumbai on June 2. Image Credit: Nitin Lawate
Bollywood singer Raghav Sachar attends the funeral. Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood singer Angaraag Mahanta, known by his stage name Papon (left) and singer Shweta Pandit. Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood singer Hariharan. Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosle. Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood singer Mahalakshmi Iyer. Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood singer Shailendra Singh. Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan. Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: Nitin Lawate
Members of the media and people gather around the hearse. Image Credit: AFP
KK died in Kolkata late on the night of May 31. He was 53. He was in the city to perform at a concert in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

KK felt sick while he was performing and after returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.