Actors are part of director Zoya Akhtar’s short film for the upcoming anthology

Actress Janhvi Kapoor at the Grazia Millennial Award 2019, in Mumbai, on June 19, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will star together in director Zoya Akhtar’s short film for Netflix’s upcoming anthology ‘Ghost Stories’.

Having started shooting for the project, Akhtar on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. “Rolling and Rocking ‘Ghost Stories’. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi...Vijay,” she wrote.

Actor Vijay Varma. Image Credit: IANS

‘Ghost Stories’ is a series of four short films directed by Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They previously collaborated for 2018’s ‘Lust Stories’.