Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will star together in director Zoya Akhtar’s short film for Netflix’s upcoming anthology ‘Ghost Stories’.
Having started shooting for the project, Akhtar on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. “Rolling and Rocking ‘Ghost Stories’. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi...Vijay,” she wrote.
‘Ghost Stories’ is a series of four short films directed by Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They previously collaborated for 2018’s ‘Lust Stories’.
As for Varma, this will be his second film with Akhtar as he had earlier featured in her hit film ‘Gully Boy’. Varma is also set to make his international debut with Mira Nair’s adaptation of ‘A Suitable Boy’.