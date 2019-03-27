Image Credit:

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reached out to her doppelganger, YouTube star Amanda Cerny, and invited her to Mumbai.

“I think it’s about time you came visited me in Mumbai,” Fernandez wrote to Cerny on Instagram along with a black and white photograph in which she has juxtaposed their pictures.

In response, Cerny commented: “Funny you mention it.”

Soon after, Cerny took to her own Instagram handle by sharing a picture from a flight.

“Bet you can’t guess why I’m so excited right now,” she captioned the photograph.

Fernandez reacted saying: “Oh my god.. that was fast!”, and then her lookalike wrote back: “Your wish is my command Jacqueline!!

Germany-based Cerny enjoys her own popularity. She has more than 24 million followers on Instagram.