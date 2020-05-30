Actress is glad she has tried multiple genres in her 11 years in the movie business

Behind the Scene with Jacqueline Fernandez for a Splash advertisment campaign at the Palazzo Versace Hotel, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

It has been an 11-year journey for Jacqueline Fernandez in Bollywood. The actress, whose first role was in 2009 with ‘Aladin ’, says she has learned a lot and hopes to be an action icon one day.

“In my career so far, I feel blessed to have worked with renowned people from the industry — be it directors or actors. Additionally, I’m ecstatic and grateful to have got the opportunity to do different, exciting and challenging roles. I have learned a lot with every role and movie I have done so far, which has further helped me evolve as an artiste and an individual,” Fernandez said.

“I hope to continue to do good work and I’m looking forward to different learning experiences with each project,” she added.

Over the years, Fernandez has featured in a variety of genres — from thrillers and action to drama and comedy.

“I am glad to have experimented with so many genres and equally excited to try my hand at many more. I definitely enjoy action a lot and hope to be an action icon one day,” she said.

Fernandez recently made her digital debut in the web series ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ and even launched an online dance competition — ‘Home Dancer’ on Disney+ Hotstar.

What is her view on the boom of digital platforms?

“Times have changed and in these few months the entire economy has witnessed a major paradigm shift. OTT platforms have been the go-to medium for content creators considering its dynamic nature, which has allowed viewers to enjoy fresh content from the safety of their homes, fulfilling social distancing norms,” she said.

She cannot compare it with the moviegoing experience, though.

“However, as an actor and a viewer, I cannot compare the experience of watching a movie on the phone or television screen at home with watching a premiere in the theatre with friends and family,” Fernandez added.

Fernandez identifies with the title of her new show, ‘Home Dancer’.

“I love dancing and love to learn new dance forms too. It is also a part of my fitness regime. It helps break the monotony from training at the gym, which includes lifting weights and other exercises. Dancing helps relax my muscles and lift my spirits,” she said.

The star recently featured in the video for Salman Khan’s song ‘Tere Bina’.

“Working with Salman has always been fun and simply amazing, whether it is for a song or a movie. I think it is our chemistry that the fans are appreciative of the most,” she claimed.

Her next project is an action thriller titled ‘Attack’ that also stars John Abraham.