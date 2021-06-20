We may not have a release date as yet for ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ but we can celebrate that the anticipated John Abraham-starrer is one step closer to release.
According to reports, the Bollywood action-drama had wrapped up filming and is ready for post-production. The movie, which has been delayed several times of account of the COVID-19 pandemic, features Abraham in his first double role.
Shooting for John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ completed, post-production in progress. The film was initially set to clash with Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ over Eid, but it was held back, while the latter film released on a streaming platform.
At the time, the makers released a statement saying they took the decision keeping in mind the safety of cinema goers. “In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ will now release at a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind.”
Abraham and his team are eyeing a cinematic release for the patriotic drama, which is directed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Khosla Kumar and Amyra Dastur. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.
The movie is a sequel to ‘Satyameva Jayate’, which released in 2018 and became a major hit.