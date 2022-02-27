Indian actress Isha Koppikar, who has starred in a multitude of Bollywood films in the early 2000s, has spoken about the existence of the casting couch in the industry.
Koppikar, who has continued to carve a career for herself in South Indian cinema and now on web, says that she was also singled out by a hero during her heydays and was dropped from a film when she refused to meet him alone.
“In mid-2000, I was called by a renowned producer who said that you have to be in the good books of the hero. I didn’t know what he meant. So, I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff,” Koppikar revealed in a recent interview with the Bombay Times.
“I called the producer and told him that I am here due to my talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it’s good enough. I was thrown out of the film,” she continued.
The actress, who has featured in a series of Ram Gopal Varma films that proved to be a hit, including ‘Company’, ‘Darna Mana Hai and ‘D’, has also featured in a number of big productions, including ‘Don’, ‘Darling’ and ‘Pinjar’.
Kopikkar further described herself as a ‘no-nonsense girl’ in the same interview, adding that “a lot of time people misconstrue it for being intimidating. I am here for my work. If I like you, I will talk to you, if you mess with me, good luck to you. I have lost a lot of projects, because of this attitude of mine.”
The actress says she now has a host of projects in the pipeline and is ready to return to the spotlight.