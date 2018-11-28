Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is on a roll. After being cherry-picked by Deepika Padukone during her wedding, another bride-to-be, Isha Ambani, followed suit.
On Tuesday, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter wore an elaborate embroidered outfit from Sabyasachi’s India Revival Project, for her pre-wedding graha shanti puja. Her wedding is on December 12 in Rajasthan.
Ambani wore the “hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga” along with a “necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds.”
She paired her full-length skirt with an antique bandhej dupatta.
Mukherjee seems to be the flavour of this wedding season.
After impressing us with his styling on Padukone’s big day including wedding and reception ceremonies, Mukherjee is all set to make Ambani sparkle in his creations.
Ambani, who got engaged in Italy in September, was styled by Ami Patel for the graha puja.