Suhana Khan Image Credit: Iinstagram.com/suhanakhan2/

It looks like Suhana Khan is getting ready to enter the big bad world of Bollywood very soon.

Suhana, who is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, has never hidden the fact that she wants to follow in her famous father’s footsteps. It is also why she is currently in New York, attending film school, as she readies to take the step into showbiz.

While there has been speculation over the past year or so, especially since BFF Ananya Panday had her own Bollywood debut a few years ago, followed by Shanaya Kapoor poised to enter as well, it was only a matter of time before Suhana had her own moment in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old posted her headshots in her Instagram Story, which are usually used by professional actors as a form of promotional pictures.

While she didn’t share much more than the obvious, it adds more fuel to last month’s rumour that stated Suhana is being launched by Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who was looking to shoot the Indian adaptation of ‘Archie’ comics.

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan Image Credit: IANS

Suhana isn’t new to acting. She has been a part of the Romeo and Juliet play in London and has acted in the short film ‘The Grey Part of Blue’. Her turn in the 10-minute film directed by Theodore Gimeno was widely appreciated.