Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian lawmaker Raghav Chandha of the Aam Aadmi Party will get engaged on Saturday, May 13.
A source told IANS: "It (the engagement) is happening... The engagement preparations are on. Parineeti has already left for Delhi."
The couple were recently spotted leaving a restaurant after a dinner date. A video was shared by a celebrity paparazzo on Instagram, where Chopra was seen in an all-black outfit, while Chadha — a member of the Parliament from the north Indian state of Punjab — looked casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.
The duo became the talk of the town after the two were spotted hanging out multiple times over the past month.
They were spotted together at Mumbai and New Delhi airports. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.
Chopra will be next seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's next movie 'Chamkila'. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Chopra was last seen in 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika.