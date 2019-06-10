Bollywood celebrities descended at her residence for the occasion

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja hosted a special brunch to celebrate her 34th birthday on Sunday with friends and family.

Bollywood celebrities descended at her residence for the occasion. The ‘Neerja’ actress was seen in a silver dress as she celebrated her birthday.

The party was attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday and others.

Arora, who arrived with Johar, wore a floral printed cream silk saree and a heavy choker.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Arora, was seen in his signature casual outfit of jeans and a shirt.

Newbie star Janhvi looked glamorous in a short white dress. Panday, debutante of ‘Student of the Year 2’, arrived in a summer dress. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya was also seen at the party.

Late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi was also seen smiling and catching up with old friends and family members.