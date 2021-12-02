What’s in a surname? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared photos from their 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations in London on Thursday.
The star couple fuelled divorce rumours after the actress dropped ‘Jonas’ from her name online. However on, Thanksgiving, they put an end to all the rumours.
On Thursday, Priyanka shared a snap of a romantic table set-up complete with red candles, red roses, and what appears to be a card that reads, “Found you, married you, keeping you” on the front.
The picture also sees a wall made of what looks to be white feathers adorned with a neon sign that reads “Always and Forever”. “Living the dream,” the 39-year-old ‘Fashion’ star captioned the post.
Nick also shared a closer look at their romantic date night on his Instagram handle.
He posted a short video that sees a romantic table setting, dozens of white candles and rose petals, white letters that spell out the word “forever” adding to the romantic vibe of their special occasion. “3 years,” he captioned the post.
Everything about Priyanka and Nick’s wedding in 2018 was perfect couple goals! Nick reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany and Co store to choose the perfect ring for her, according to Chopra’s past interviews.
On December 1 and 2, 2018, the couple married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. Later, in Delhi and Mumbai, the couple had two receptions.
On the work front, Priyanka is working on a number of projects, including ‘Matrix 4: Resurrections,’ Jim Strouse’s ‘Text For You,’ and Joe and Anthony Russo’s drama series ‘Citadel.’ In Bollywood, she’ll also begin filming with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara.’