Ahead of the release of the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in India, the Supreme Court advised changing the name of the movie against the backdrop of the cases against it pending before courts.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, which released in the UAE today, is scheduled for release worldwide tomorrow.

During the hearing, Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari asked the filmmakers whether changing the name of the movie was possible.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Image Credit: IMDB

While the respondent’s counsel argued that a name change, days before the release, would not be possible, the petitioner’s counsel insisted then an interim stay on the release of the movie was apt.

An appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order was filed by Gangubai’s adopted son, through lawyers Arun Kumar Sinha and Rakesh Singh, claiming that the novel and the movie tarnished the image of the petitioner, his deceased mother and other family members and such statements account for defamation.

“Because the high court while keeping the first appeal pending, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, ought to have granted temporary injunction restraining the respondents from printing, promoting, selling, assigning etc., the novel namely ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ or the film namely ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which are admittedly defamatory in nature,” the plea read.

It added the respondents though claim that the novel or the movie are based on true facts, a defence available for the respondents to be taken up during the trial of suit, but they have not made a specific claim that no part of the novel or movie are defamatory in nature.

Bollywood film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses during the photo call for the film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" presented in the "Berlinale Special Gala" section during the 72nd Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 16, 2022. (Photo by Stefanie LOOS / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

The plea sought an injunction against Bhansali Productions from producing, directing or airing the promo of any film based on the novel and also the movie.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the high court order, which continued the stay on the summons issued by a Mumbai court in a criminal defamation complaint against Bhatt, the producers of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and authors S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, who wrote the book.