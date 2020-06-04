The video comes following a two suicides as TV stars face a crunch during COVID lockdown

TV actor Tarun Khanna Image Credit: Instagram

Television actors Tarun Khanna, Vishal Karwal, Rahul Sharma, Ankit Arora, Chetan Hansraj and Pankaj Kalra have come together to create awareness on mental health and promote positive mental well-being.

In a special video message, they point out that the shutdown of the industry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic might have brought along a bundle of problems, but it is time to face them.

“You might think there is darkness around but remember that it is always darkest before dawn. The future has in store a lot of happiness and excitement. We don’t have to quit or get scared because we all are in this together,” they say in the video.

The campaign also urges individuals to speak up during such times.

It comes at a time when the television industry remains paralysed by lockdown, leaving many actors and workers scared. Non-payment of dues by many producers are just adding to the woes.

Manmeet Grewal Image Credit: Instagram

Recently, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide reportedly owing to financial constraints. Television actor Ashiesh Roy also sought financial help for a dialysis. ‘Hamari Bahu Silk’ actors, including Zaan Khan and Chahat Pandey, have shared their struggles due to non-payment of dues.