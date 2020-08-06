The actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, but no suicide note was found

In another tragedy to rock Bollywood, TV actor Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling on August 6 at his residence in Malad. He was 44.

No suicide note was found, but the local police have registered a case of accidental death and his body has been sent for autopsy.

According to reports, it was his building’s watchman who found the body on August 6 after detecting a foul smell.

It’s believed that the actor took his life at least two days ago. The actor had rented the apartment in Malad in February.

Sharma was popular for playing the character Nitin in ‘Dil Kya Chahta Jai’ and Krishna Agarwal in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’. His latest role was that of Shaurya Maheshwari in Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Hai Pyaar Ka’.

His death comes amid a highly publicised legal battle following the June 14 suicide of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, a tragedy that audiences and Indians at large are still grappling with.

Who was Sharma?

Born in Delhi, Sharma was a self-made actor who came to Mumbai to realise his dream of becoming a star. After having dabbled in advertising in Bengaluru, Sharma took a plunge into the world of television with the serial 'Dil Kya Chahta Hai' and topped it up with a role in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'.

In his brief career, he has also tried his hand at playing negative roles. In the series 'Jyoti', Sharma tapped into his dark side as an actor. His stint with Bollywood wasn't particularly remarkable. In 2014, he had a supporting role in Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra's romance 'Hasee To Phasee'.