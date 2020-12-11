Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan on Friday introduced the upcoming slate announced by streaming service Eros Now, which will have 46 stories — 33 film premieres and 13 originals in over eight languages.
The actors also took to their social media accounts to announce the news.
Defining their slate as #KahaaniHarRangKi (stories of all colours), the streaming service announced the projects that spread across numerous genres, languages and narratives.
A galaxy of big names will feature in these releases, including Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vikrant Massey, Akshaye Khanna, Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sadh, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rituparna Sengupta, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni and Rohini Hattangadi.
#KahaaniHarRangKi will offer original series such as ‘Pyaar’, ‘Salt City’, ‘Metro Park 2’, ‘754’, ‘The Swap’, ‘Flipkart’ and ‘7 Kadam’ among others.
Original films in the list include ‘The Last Rave’, ‘Roam Rome Main’, and ‘Switch’ to name a few, while premieres across regional languages will consist of titles such as ‘Boxer’, ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’, ‘Bidhrohini’, and ‘Kesari’.
The slate will also feature 30 ‘quickies’ and 10 short films.
“India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and their preferred language. This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before,” said Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group.