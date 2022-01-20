Singer Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee passed away on January 20.
The news of her death first came from singer Kailash Kher via tweet on Thursday afternoon. The cause of death is still unknown.
“Shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers,” Kher wrote.
Shaan later took to his Instagram to post the announcement of her death.
“She passed away peacefully in her sleep. A kind soul, great human being and a loving mother,” the announcement read. “It is a huge loss for us all.”
After learning about the unfortunate news, several fans paid their heartfelt condolences.
“oh no! that is heartbreaking to hear. rip sonali mukherjee. you were not only an awesome singer, but a great mother to a tallented artist. stay strong shaan, we are with you in this time of greef. stay safe,” a social media user commented.
Mukherjee worked as a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000.
In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2016, Shaan opened up about how his mother raised him and his sister.
“My mother is probably the sole reason that I could take my chances, not take up a day job, and pursue a career as a singer. She raised my sister, Sagarika, and me, single-handedly, after my father passed away in 1986. I was just 14 then,” he said. “How she balanced both the roles of a single mother and working woman is a miracle. She always had a smile on her face.”