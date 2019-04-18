Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaada and Under an Oak Tree will be staged this month

As a part of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival in Dubai, plays ‘Quli: Dilon Ki Shahzaada’ and ‘Under An Oak Tree’ will be staged in Dubai on April 20.

‘Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaada’ is a love legend of Indian poet-king Quli Qutub Shah and his beloved Bhagmati, whose love led to the founding of the city of Hyderabad in the 17th Century. The play had a week-long run at Edinburgh Fest and was staged at over 50 festivals globally, including Herisson en Fete in France and it was acclaimed as “an Indian masterpiece”.

‘Under an Oak Tree’ is a contemporary bio-play, with a rich showcase of an aristocratic Indian upbringing as a boy discovers himself in his father’s craft of theatre. The play had a sold-out premiere in London, besides performances all over India. Both originally-written plays feature the pick of Indian theatre talent and highlight Indian classical dance and music, with lavish period sets, costumes and jewellery.