Ashiesh Roy shared his plea for financial help on social media

TV actor Ashiesh Roy hospitalised, seeks aid from fans. Image Credit: IANS

Television actor Ashiesh Roy shared on social media that he is hospitalised in a critical condition and also sought financial help from fans for a dialysis.

“Am in the ICU ... very ill. Dialysis,” posted the actor in his Facebook account, sharing a health update with fans.

After informing about his condition, Roy asked his fans to help him financially.

“Need your money for dialysis,” wrote the actor, known for his roles in the TV shows ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’.

This is not the first time Royhas suffered a health emergency. In 2019, Ashiesh had suffered a paralysis attack. The 55-year-old actor has also worked in films such as ‘Home Delivery’ (2005), ‘MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ (2007), and ‘Raja Natwarlal’ (2014).

Reacting to his post, many fans posted “get well soon” messages.

Roy’s hospitalisation and plea for financial help comes in the wake of the suicide of TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who was found hanging from the ceiling by his wife at their residence in the city a few days back.

Commenting on Grewal’s death, actress Nia Sharma posted on social media earlier on Tuesday that several of her friends in the industry were in severe financial crunch because they had not been paid for months.