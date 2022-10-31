Perth: Crown Towers on Monday issued an apology to star Indian batter Virat Kohli after his privacy was intruded on by an unidentified person in the hotel, saying that an investigation is being conducted with a third-party contractor and individual involved has been "stood and removed from the Crown account".

"We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," the hotel management said in a statement. "Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform," Crown Towers was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation," they added.

‘Absolute invasion of privacy’

Kohli said he was the victim of an "absolute invasion of privacy" after individuals entered his hotel room in Perth and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media on Monday. The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of the "fans" and called for his privacy to be respected.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that," said Kohli.

"But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all? "I'm not okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and his wife have reacted strongly to the issue of breach of privacy. She took to the story section of her Instagram and shared the video "Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing".

Anushka Sharma is fuming over leaked video of Kohli's hotel suite Image Credit: insta/anushkasharma

Calling the video "an absolute disgrace and violation of a human being", she further mentioned in her note: "Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"

Cricketers, fans, celebrities react

Australian batter David Warner said the video - which shows Kohli's bags, closet, bathroom and clothes - was "ridiculous" and "totally unacceptable".

Kohl’s invasion of privacy has left many outraged. Members of the film and sports industry too reacted to the incident. Horrible behaviour," actor Varun Dhawan commented.