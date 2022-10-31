Hours after India were beaten by South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia Virat Kohli was left fuming today after a video of his hotel room was leaked on social media.
The former Indian skipper shared an explosive post about the invasion of his privacy at the Indian team hotel.
The 33-year-old - who had a forgetful day at the office as scored 12 off 11 balls in India’s 5-wicket loss - uploaded a 30-second clip of an unidentified person taking a tour of his hotel room with the cricketer not being present. “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli wrote.
Personal space
“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he added.
His wife Anushka Sharma also reacted after the footage went viral. “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”
Australian opener David Warner questioned the security standards of the luxurious hotel in the wake of the incident. “This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable,” he said.