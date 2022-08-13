Popular comedian Raju Srivastava’s family has shared a health update saying that his condition is stable.
Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym. His family and friends are praying for his speedy recovery.
In a recent update shared by his family on his Instagram handle they have informed that doctors are treating him.
The statement reads: “Raju Srivastava Ji’s health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him.”
The 58-year-old actor and stand-up comedian is known for his performance in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. He also participated in ‘Bigg Boss’ and did several films such as ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’.