Comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been hospitalised for the past 15 days after suffering a cardiac arrest, regained consciousness on August 25.
“Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days. He is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi,” said Garvit Narang, personal secretary of the actor.
Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack.
Srivastava’s personal secretary in a statement stated: “Raju’s health condition is improving.”
The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.
Earlier, Srivastava’s younger brother shared a video message to reveal details about his brother’s health.
In the video, he expressed gratitude towards fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian’s health and refuted rumours.
Deepu Srivastava also called Raju Srivastava a fighter in a video message, saying he “will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”
Raju Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, and received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005. Then he went on to share the big screen with renowned Bollywood stars.
The stand-up comedian turned politician and actor is very popular for his stage character ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’.