Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on his treadmill at his gym in Delhi on August 10.
According to reports, he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in India’s capital after he collapsed. He reportedly experienced chest pains and his trainer took him to the hospital.
“Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography,” a source told news agency PTI. The comedian is under observation at the hospital.
His peer and comedian Sunil Pal claimed that Shrivastava is now out of danger.
“He is doing fine now. He is out of danger,” Mr Pal said in a video he shared with media.
Shrivastava remains one of India’s most successful stand-up comedians in the country and is a household name.
Born in Kanpur, Raju has appeared in Hindi films such as ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and was one of the contestants in ‘Big Boss’
His prominent breakthrough happened with the comedy talent show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, which aired on TV between 2005 and 2017. His imaginary characters Gajodhar and Manodhar were a big hit.
He’s married and has two young children.