Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a video from a wedding celebration where he is seen dancing with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a baraat (wedding reception).
Sharing the video on Instagram, Kumar wrote: “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”
In the video, Kumar, who is seen dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas, doing ‘bhangra’ (a dance native to Punjab) to ‘dhol’ beats with Mohanlal, who looked dapper in a light blue sherwani, white pants and an ivory pagdi.
After the two danced, the groom and others clapped for them. Kumar and Mohanlal gave each other a bear hug.
While Kumar will next be seen in director Raj Mehta’s ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty; Mohanlal will be seen in Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Ram’, and ‘L2 Empuraan’ the sequel to his superhit ‘Lucifer’ directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.