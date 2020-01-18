She is suffering from a head injury and there is damage to backbone

Mumbai: Update: Actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a road accident on Saturday, is stable and under medical observation.

"Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital. She is stable and under observation," Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of the hospital said in statement

Moved to different hospital

Actor Shabana Azmi, who met with a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, has been shifted to multi-speciality Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai from MGM hospital.

According to Raigad police, the actor was rushed to MGM Hospital in New Mumbai from the accident spot.

"We have taken x-rays, a CT scan, ultrasound and conducted other tests on her. She has suffered injuries to her head, neck and cervical spine, face and right eye. She was conscious and speaking and her vital parameters were normal. There are no abdominal injuries," MGM-MCH Medical Superintendent (Lt.Gen.) K.R. Salgotra told IANS.

He said the actor was under treatment at the hospital for a few hours before her family members requested that they wanted to shift her to KDAH, so she was given a discharge.

According to doctors, she has suffered head injury and there is slight damage to backbone.

The road accident occurred in the afternoon near Khalapur when the car in which she was travelling was involved in an accident with a truck.

Earlier report

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtras Raigad district, official said.

The incident took place around 3.30pm near Khalapur, over 60km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was travelling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. She was travelling at the time witgh her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, who did not sustain any major injury.

Another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.

Azmi was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment.

Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site.

Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday along with his wife Azmi at their residence in Mumbai only a day earlier.