Following in the footsteps of his older siblings, Suhana and Aryan, the nine-year-old AbRam is also a Taekwondo champ, and dad SRK was super proud of his youngest son winning a Taekwondo match at an academy on Sunday.
The actor's entire family including ‘ Archies’ star Suhana Khan, his interior designer wife Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan attended the competition to support AbRam. They were also joined by other celebrity parents Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor. Their son Taimur also competed in the same contest.
Additionally, Suhana and Aryan posed with AbRam's Taekwondo instructor, who apparently taught them both as children.
The superstar looked dapper in a maroon shirt and a matching cap was invited on stage to present the medals to the winners. AbRam received the gold medal and kissed his father on the cheek after winning the award.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.
Apart from ‘Pathaan’, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu.