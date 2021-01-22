Indian-American economist and Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath on Friday reacted to a compliment by actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Bachchan had called Gopinath a beautiful face on his television quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
Gopinath shared a video clip of the moment on her Twitter account on Friday, where Bachchan can be seen telling a contestant in Hindi while showing Gopinath’s photo on the big screen: “She has such a beautiful face, nobody can relate her with economy.”
Reacting to the clip, Gopinath tweeted: “Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”
Responding to her tweet, Bachchan wrote: “Thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness.”
However, not all social media users were pleased with Bachchan’s comment.
“So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement... Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath : keep the flag flying high!” commented a user.
“I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr. Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists,” expressed another user.