Actress Ileana D’Cruz and her photographer husband Andrew Kneebone have unfollowed each other on social media, triggering speculations that their relationship is on the rocks.

The rumour mills are abuzz about a supposed split. The ‘Rustom’ actress has even deleted all photographs of Kneebone from her personal account.

D’Cruz and Kneebone have been in a relationship for years. In fact, the 32-year-old actress had even addressed Kneebone as “best hubby ever” on an Instagram post, although it is still not confirmed whether the two are married or not.

In an earlier interview, D’Cruz had said that her personal life is “very sacred” to her and that she does not want it to be “served on a platter in a gossip column”.