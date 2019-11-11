The legendary Indian singer was admitted to the intensive care unit in Mumbai on Monday

File picture of singer Lata Mangeshkar Image Credit: IANS

Iconic Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on November 11 due to breathing difficulties. According to reports, she is in the intensive care unit and is under observation.

“She was brought to hospital at about 2am. She is critical and in ICU,” a hospital insider told PTI. She has reportedly contracted pneumonia and has left ventricular failure. However, another hospital source later clarified to India Today Television that her condition is stable and she will recover in three to five days.

Mangeshkar is known as India’s nightingale and has sung more than 1,000 Hindi songs including timeless melodies such as ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ and ‘Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’. She’s also the recipient of the prestigious Bharat Ratna award, the highest civilian honour in India, in 2001. France conferred her with its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007.