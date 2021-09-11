Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone, who has been an advocate for mental health following her own personal battle with depression, spoke about her darkest days with Amitabh Bachchan while appearing on his show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (‘KBC’).

Padukone went public about her mental health, following the release of her film ‘Happy New Year’, which was shot extensively in Dubai. The Bollywood actress revisited that time while appearing with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Bachchan’s show to raise funds for charity.

When questioned by Bachchan, who is the host on ‘KBC’, Padukone spoke about using the money she wins towards her foundation, Live Love Laugh.

Speaking in Hindi, the ‘Piku’ star said: “Sir, in 2014, I had depression. I subsequently set up a mental health organisation through which we try to destigmatize mental illness and create awareness about it.”

“I didn’t feel like going to work, I didn’t feel like meeting anybody. I didn’t go out. I didn’t feel like doing anything. Many times, and I don’t know if I should say this, but I didn’t feel like living anymore,” Padukone continued.

Khan, who was seated next to her, piped in saying that all the while she was directing Padukone during ‘Happy New Year’, she didn’t even have a one per cent inclination that the young star had been suffering in silence. “For many years, I used to think that she’s never been through anything like this,” Khan added.

In 2015, Padukone launched her foundation to help others suffering from the condition. In a statement at the time, the actress said it was important for her to speak out. “The fight against depression is a cause very close to my heart and is one of the largest health issues facing the country today. Having experienced depression in the recent past, I realise how difficult it is to recognise the problem, find information and get the right kind of professional help,” Padukone said.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year. Image Credit: Courtesy: of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd

“I was fortunate to get the kind of support [I got] and through this platform I hope others get the same kind of help,” she added.

Following her confession on TV, Bachchan lauded the star for her bravery and making it easier for others to speak out about their own personal battles.

Padukone, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018 and is considered to be one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukon Image Credit: Instagram.com/ranveersingh

She was last seen in the 2020 movie ‘Chhapaak’, which she also co-produced. Next up for her is sports biopic ‘83’, an as-yet untitled movie also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and ‘Pathan’, with Shah Rukh Khan. She also recently announced her return to the West, years after her Hollywood debut in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, with a cross-cultural romcom that she will co-produce.