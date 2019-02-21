Raj Kumar Barjatya, producer of popular films such as ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!’ and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United’, is dead.
“It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul rest in peace,” the official Twitter handle of Rajshri Productions said.
Rajshri Productions Pvt Ltd was established by the late Tarachand Barjatya in 1947. It is a film production and distribution company and has produced titles such as ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’, ‘Vivah’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.
Raj Kumar’s son Sooraj Barjatya resurrected the banner when it was on the verge of closing down when he directed ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.