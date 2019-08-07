The vetera director made movies like ‘Aap Ki Kasam’, ‘Aas Paas’ and ‘Bhagwan Dada’

Veteran film director and actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash breathed his last at his residence here on Wednesday morning. He was 93.

Sharing the news of his uncle’s demise, actor Deepak Parashar tweeted: “My dearest uncle Mr J. Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us!”

Parashar also shared a photograph of Prakash with his tweet. “Took this pic few months ago when went to see him,” he wrote.

The veteran filmmaker directed movies like Rajesh Khanna-starrer ‘Aap Ki Kasam’ (1974), ‘Aakhir Kyon?’ (1985) and ‘Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka’ (1977), Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer ‘Aas Paas’ (1981) and Rajinikanth, Rakesh Roshan and Sridevi-starrer ‘Bhagwan Dada’ (1986).

As a producer, he had to his credit movies like ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’ (1966), ‘Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke’ (1969), ‘Aandhi’ (1975) and ‘Aankhon Aankhon Mein’ (1972).