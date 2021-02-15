Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known as one of the most fittest stars in Bollywood, has launched her own workout programme.
The ‘Kick’ actress released details of her She Rox fitness programme on her Instagram, saying that she hoped people would join her in her journey towards a healthier life.
The 35-year-old star revealed she will be sharing tips on how she remains fit in her professional and personal life.
“I’m happy to launch this fitness programme. Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and well-being, while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off set,” she said in a statement to IANS.
The actress revealed that these exercises have helped her stay active, despite the hectic schedule that she follows.
“Sometimes my filming schedule can be pretty intense, so it’s great to be able to be able to streamline my workout regime,” she said.
The first series in the programme will be called She Rox Cardio, a set of five workouts. The programme will be available on the TruConnect app, which is available in the UAE. — With inputs from Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor