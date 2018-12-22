Actor Saqib Saleem says it was a challenge to plays a small-town character in the Zee5 ‘Rangbaaz’ web series.
“It was difficult for me to come out of that urban vibe. I also worked on my dialect to get hold of that particular accent which I speak in this show. Now whether it’s good or bad, will be decided by the audience,” he said.
Saleem was interacting with the media at the special screening of ‘Rangbaaz’ along with Aahana Kumra, Bobby Deol, Ramesh Taurani, Zaheer Iqbal, Daisy Shah, Kubra Sait, Rohit Roy, Shenaz Treasury and Freddy Daruwala on Friday.
Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 90s, ‘Rangbaaz’ revolves around Shiv Prakash Shukla, an ordinary man who becomes one of the most feared gangsters in the region.
“I was born in Delhi and now I live in Mumbai, so basically I am an urban boy but the character belongs to Gorakhpur, so, to play this character I had to get away from my qualities of a city boy,” Saleem added.
“I am very nervous and excited for the release of the show because whatever reaction we have got until now has been very positive. So now, I am looking forward to know the audience’s reaction on our show,” he said.
The audience has earlier appreciated gangster dramas such as ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Mirzapur’ on digital platforms. When asked if he feels the audience will compare his forthcoming gangster drama with other shows, Saleem said: “I am not feeling competitive at all because it’s a new show. We shouldn’t compare this show with others which have already been released.
“I think more than competition, you should focus on how you can make your show better. If you start comparing your show with other shows then you will not be able to make a good show. I think we should work on our script, and if your script is good then you don’t have to think about other things,” he said.
‘Rangbaaz’, which also features Aahana Kumra and Tigmashu Dhulia, is directed by Bhav Dhulia, written by Siddharth Mishra and produced by JAR Pictures.