Actress Raveena Tandon recently did some filming for an advertisement at her home in Mumbai.
The shoot took place with all the necessary precautions and minimum crew members.
“The working scenario has changed but as we say, change is the only constant. With the new normal and limited crew members, it took us lesser time to complete,” Tandon said.
“Only two members were allowed in the house, one being the cameraman and the other was the sound recordist. They wore PPE kits and all their equipment was disinfected before they entered the house. I followed the social distancing norm with the crew members and I feel after this shoot, I am ready for the new normal,” she added.
On the big screen, Tandon will be soon seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 1’, starring Kannada superstar Yash.