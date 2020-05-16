Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: Screengrab

Amitabh Bachchan is keeping fit regime even during the lockdown in India - aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 - by working out in his gym at home.

The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his pre-workout selfie in which he with a face mask.

"Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin (So we get set for the gym and we will meet later..gym is here only and not outside the house)," he wrote in the caption.