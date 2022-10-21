“It is just amazing that I am getting to work with Mr Bachchan this year, which happens to be his milestone 80th birth year. Even after he has accomplished possibly everything, it was amazing to see him approach every day on the sets like it was the first day of his career. The dedication, the drive and the passion he has for cinema is incomparable and that’s what sets him apart. He is an institution and I have ticked off working with him from my bucket list, thanks to Uunchai! My journey in cinema would have been incomplete if I didn’t get to work with Bachchan sir,” she said in a statement.