Hina Khan Image Credit: IANS

The trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’, which will launch ‘Bigg Boss’ star Hina Khan in Bollywood, has got more than four million views in just over a day.

“You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now,” reads the caption of the trailer that was published on Sunday.

Khan said: “The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with houseful bookings. I truly feel grateful.”

The stalker thriller is helmed by Bhatt.

“‘Hacked’ is a story of real life horror. The kind that we are all victims of. It’s relevant and current. I am glad that we have been able to connect to the frequency of the viewers,” he said.

Referring to Khan’s show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Bhatt had earlier shared: “Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected.