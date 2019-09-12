Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya (L) and singer Ranu Mondal, who became an online sensation following a video of her singing at a railway station in West Bengal, take part in a promotional event for Himesh's upcoming romantic Hindi comedy film 'Happy Hardy and Heer', in which she has a song featured, in Mumbai on September 11, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has said netizens have misunderstood Lata Mangeshkar’s views on Ranu Mondal, adding that it is important for an artist to draw inspiration from someone.

“I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn’t work that well. But I also feel that taking an inspiration from someone else is really important,” said Reshammiya, during the launch of a new song on Wednesday.

Mondal, the internet singing sensation, also attended the event.

“Kumar Sanu always tells that he is inspired by Kishore Kumar. Similarly, we all are inspired by people in some way or the other. When I started singing songs in high pitch, people criticised me, terming it as nasal singing. But if you look at the international scene, it has become a common trait,” said Reshammiya.

Reshammiya and Mondal were interacting with the media at the launch of a new song from the upcoming film ‘Happy Hardy And Heer’. The song is titled ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’, and is sung by Mondal.

Present at the event were also producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Kumar Taurani, and Reshammiya’s wife Sonia Kapoor.

Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Mangeshkar’s soulful number ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the internet.

The video has paved the way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to a debutante playback singer in Bollywood. Melody queen Lata Mangeskhar’s reaction to Mondal, stating that the internet sensation should “be original”, has disappointed many fans and social media users, who felt the legendary singer could have been “more gracious”.

Praising Mondal, Reshammiya said: “I feel Ranu ji is born with certain kind of talent and she has been inspired by Lata ji. I don’t feel anybody can become a legend like Lata ji. She is the best. Ranu ji has started her own beautiful journey and I feel that people misunderstood Lata ji’s statement. I feel she told Ranu ji that it’s good to get inspired but you shouldn’t copy anyone’s voice and I don’t feel that Ranu ji has copied anyone’s voice.”