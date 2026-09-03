‘Heyy Babyy 2’ announced, sequel to be filmed in Australia

The comedy-drama became a familiar title for Bollywood audiences in the late 2000s
Nearly two decades after Heyy Babyy entertained Bollywood audiences with its mix of comedy and drama, the popular franchise is set to return with a sequel.
Filmmaker and producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced Heyy Babyy 2 on Thursday, September 3, during a meeting with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Mumbai office.
The sequel will be filmed extensively in Australia as part of a new three-film production deal between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia-based TEMPL.
The announcement is particularly significant for Heyy Babyy 2 as the original 2007 film was also extensively shot in Australia.
Nadiadwala said Australia has become an important destination for his upcoming productions, praising the country’s locations, film infrastructure and support for filmmakers.
“Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country,” Nadiadwala said.
He added that his teams had a positive experience shooting there and that the production house was looking forward to returning with three upcoming films.
Nadiadwala also welcomed Minns to his Mumbai office, saying the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss future productions, particularly in light of the India-Australia co-production treaty.
Minns said the decision by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to bring three productions to Australia was a “big vote of confidence” in the country’s screen industry.
He also highlighted the potential benefits for local crews, creative professionals and businesses, as well as the opportunity to showcase New South Wales to audiences in India.
While the sequel has now been officially announced, details about its cast and storyline have not yet been revealed.
The original Heyy Babyy, released in 2007, featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Vidya Balan. It was directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
It is not yet confirmed whether Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan or Vidya Balan will reprise their roles in the sequel.
The original film followed three carefree bachelors — played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan — whose lives are turned upside down when a baby is left at their doorstep.
The comedy-drama became a familiar title for Bollywood audiences in the late 2000s, while its extensive shoot in Australia gave the film a strong visual connection to the country.
With Heyy Babyy 2 now confirmed, fans will be watching closely for further details on its cast, story and release date.