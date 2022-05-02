Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of Bollywood’s most iconic couples, celebrated their 42nd marriage anniversary on May 2.
Married in 1980, the couple has stood the test of time, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood.
On their 42nd anniversary, Malini shared a sweet picture of them together, along with a heartfelt note for her fans.
Expressing her gratitude on Twitter, she captioned her post: “Our wedding anniversary today, I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed.”
Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged yesterday from a private hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted last week due to back pain.
Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after he suffered a muscle pull on his back while shooting.
Malini also shared an update on Dharmendra’s health saying: “I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind.”