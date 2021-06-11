Taapsee Pannu in 'Haseen Dillruba'. Image Credit: YouTube

Netflix has released the first trailer of the upcoming mystery thriller ‘Haseen Dillruba’, which stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The trailer looks promising, giving viewers a deeper look at the intriguing story.

The trailer introduces the audience to Rani Kashyap (played by Pannu) who is newly married to Rishu (played Massey).

A few seconds into the trailer, Rishu dies in an explosion and Rani becomes the prime suspect in the murder case. How did she end up as a murder suspect?

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey on the set of Haseen Dillruba Image Credit: instagram.com/taapsee/

There are also scenes of Rani’s affair with Rane’s character, her not being the ideal wife, and Rishu being suspicious of her intentions. The police, headed by CID star Aditya Srivastava, is confident of her being the murderer and now she has to prove herself innocent.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The murder mystery, which is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2, has been produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production and T-Series.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Massey said: “‘Haseen Dillruba’ is the perfect mix of humour, quirk, revenge and romance. I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel itself and learn important life lessons from our beloved Pandit Ji.”

Pannu also commented on the forthcoming film and said, “‘Haseen Dillruba’ was a film I had a very strong gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from Kanika. Unfortunately, I wasn’t the first choice for the film and it came to me after all their options were exhausted. And the good old saying that, if it’s meant for you it will come to you stands true for this case.”

She added, “It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is candy in an actor’s hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here.”

Talking about his co-stars in the film, Rane said: “I am honoured to be in the same frame with some of our country’s finest talent. Taapsee and Vikrant, have one thing in common I could never make out if they were joking or if they were serious. I always had to look for tiny nuances to understand the pretext.”