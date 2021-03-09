Celebrated filmmaker is reportedly down with the coronavirus but is yet to confirm

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Image Credit: GN Archives

As Bollywood fans grapple with the news of actor Ranbir Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19, reports have now emerged that celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the same boat as his ‘Saawariya’ discovery.

According to a report in Indian Express, the National Award-winning director was filming the Alia Bhatt-led ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City when he learned he was positive. The daily quoted an insider as their primary source who claimed that Bhansali was doing fine and was in isolation.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Image Credit: Twitter.com/aliabhatt

“SLB has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is under self-quarantine. Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay has taken the test,” said the unnamed source in the daily. The report also added that Bhansali’s aged mother has tested negative.

“After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too. She has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure,” the source added.

Bhatt’s test results are awaited. An official confirmation from Bhansali’s team is yet to be made.

Read more Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, Neetu Kapoor confirms

Earlier today, Kapoor, who was launched into Bollywood with Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’, tested positive for the coronavirus. His mother Neetu Kapoor, who had also battled COVID-19 earlier, stated her son was doing fine in an Instagram post.

“He’s on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and is following all precautions,” said Kapoor’s mother.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Image Credit: IANS