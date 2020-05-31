Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovic Image Credit: Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who got engaged in Dubai to Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic, announced their first pregnancy on their social media pages.

In the Instagram post, Pandya is seen cradling her baby bump. He has has also released a string of new photographs and their loved-up couple images.

“Natasa and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together,” posted Pandya on Instagram.

Stankovic also shared a similar message along with the same images.

An image of the pair taking part in what seems like a wedding ceremony was also posted. But the couple are yet to confirm their wedding during lockdown.

The couple also sought everyone’s blessings and well-wishes as they gear up for a new chapter in their personal lives.

Pandya, known for his flamboyant personality and his controversial appearance on TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’, is one of India’s most colourful sporting personalities.