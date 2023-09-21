Kareena Kapoor kicked off her 43rd birthday celebration on Wednesday night with sister Karisma by her side.
Karisma shared glimpses from the actress' birthday festivities on her Intagram story. In one of the shots, the birthday girl, in a yellow kaftan, can be seen posing with her cake. In another, she is seen posing with Karisma.
"Happy birthday to my lifeline," Karisma wrote for Kareena. "Birthday girl," she captioned another picture.
Wishes poured in from Bollywood for the birthday girl, including from actresses Alia Bhatt and Soha Ali Khan.