Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has warned people about con artists seeking funds for a fake project involving him and actor Rajkummar Rao.

“There are some unscrupulous persons floating around with a non-existent project with me and @RajkummarRao. They seem to be seeking finance for a project that neither of us know anything about. There is no such project. And there is no such finance that is being sought. Beware,” Mehta tweeted on Saturday.

“There are at least 20 people who have messaged me or called asking about this non-existent film(s). Kindly DM or get in touch with my managers if you need any clarification. Just don’t get misled by fraudsters,” he further wrote.