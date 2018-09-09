Bollywood actor Govinda, who will be seen in a new comedy film Fryday soon says that although he is not in a mood to watch a bio-pic on his life soon, his journey as an outsider who achieved success will be inspirational for many budding artists.

“I do not think that making a bio-pic on my life at this point of my career is a good idea — I am working on films. But I think starting from zero, in a film industry that does not give any newcomers a chance easily, to make it to the top is surely an interesting journey of my life; that is inspirational,” said Govinda at the trailer launch of the film.

The occasion was graced by the cast and crew of Fryday, including Varun Sharma, Vijendra Kale and director Abhishek Dogra.

The story of the film revolves around two characters played by Sharma and Govinda.

Praising his co-star, Govinda said, “Varun is too good in the film, he performed fantastically. I kept telling Varun that if he and I reduce a few kilos, we are superstars!”

Remembering one of his early days, he said: “A film becomes a hit with the equal participation of every actor and crew member. When I was doing Shola Aur Shabnam, I was so amazed to watch Anupam Kher ji, that I couldn’t deliver dialogues properly. The same happened with Kader Khan saab [sir]. After ages, I met the actor Vijendra Kale who amazed me to that level with his performance. I am so glad to work with these talented people.”

Fryday is directed by Abhishek Dogra, and will release in India on October 12.