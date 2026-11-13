Govinda dismisses affair rumours as Rani responds to criticism on social media
Dubai: Bollywood actor Govinda and his Roopa co-star Rani Swarnkar are back in the spotlight after the actress shared new photographs of the two together, reigniting speculation about their relationship.
The pictures, apparently taken during a promotional outing for their film, show the actors embracing and walking hand in hand. One photograph shows Govinda standing behind Rani with his arms around her waist, while another captures them holding hands.
Rani shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Beautiful glimpses of Roopa.”
Govinda was dressed in a white blazer, black trousers and oversized sunglasses, while Rani wore a lavender saree with an embellished purple blouse and statement jewellery.
The latest photographs come amid months of speculation surrounding Govinda's equation with Rani and public exchanges involving his wife, Ssunita Ahuja.
Govinda has repeatedly maintained that his association with Rani is strictly professional. In September, the two were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. The actor later clarified that their visit was connected to Roopa.
Speaking to ANI, Govinda described the rumours as a “strategically planned conspiracy” aimed at damaging his reputation and creating tension within his family.
He also expressed displeasure that his personal life has become a subject of public discussion.
Rani previously addressed the controversy in a lengthy Instagram Stories post in September, responding to criticism over her association with the actor.
“Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house,” she wrote.
Although she did not directly name Ssunita, Rani questioned why she was being drawn into the couple's marital issues.
She also made allegations about the actor's personal life, claiming he had faced mental harassment and restrictions on his professional opportunities. These were Rani's allegations and have not been independently established.
Rani further urged Ssunita not to involve her in the controversy, questioning the decision to discuss private family matters publicly.
Neither the latest photographs nor the actors' public statements establish any romantic relationship between Govinda and Rani.