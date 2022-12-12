Los Angeles: The spectacle of 'RRR' in the West doesn't seem to cease any time soon.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the action-drama film recently nabbed two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

The prestigious award show made the announcement via congratulatory posts to the nominees on its official Twitter handle.

As per the tweets, 'RRR' is nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'.

In the first category, it competes against the films 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave'.

In the second category, the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the Ram Charan-starrer will compete with 'Where the Crawdads Sing' from 'Carolina', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who had played an integral role in 'RRR', took to her Instagram stories to share the news with lots of heart emojis.

The Jr. NTR-starrer has already bagged a number of awards in the West, including a Saturn Award and a New York Film Critics Circle award.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers have submitted the film to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. They have asked for consideration in categories, including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

"#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," a note read on the official Instagram page of RRR.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

